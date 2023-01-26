Dem Rep. Ruiz: We Need ‘Public Health Approach’ on Gun Control

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) argued that we have to “take a public health approach” on guns “to lower the risks and the incidences of people who are at risk of harming others to get their hands on weapons to kill people.”

Host Jose Diaz-Balart asked, “Congressman…just your thoughts on just this last — this weekend where we saw two massacres in your beautiful home state. Just — how do you process that, Congressman?”

Ruiz responded, “Well, first, we mourn and we pray and we reflect. We cannot let these massacres be the norm for our country. We cannot become numb to the tragedy and the humanity of this situation. So, I mourn with the family. As a physician and public health expert, I know that we must take a public health approach, which is to lower the risks and the incidences of people who are at risk of harming others to get their hands on weapons to kill people.”

