Sununu: ‘The Government Is Not the Solution to Cultural Issues’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was not the government’s job to address cultural issues.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I want to play something that you said in your inaugural address earlier this month.”

During his inaugural speech, Sununu said, “It’s not right to tell a private business what they can or cannot do. It is not the New Hampshire way to force locally elected and accountable school districts or town councils to bend to the statehouse’s will. That’s not leadership, and it’s not conservative, and it is certainly not freedom.”

Bash said, “If I didn’t know better, I would they that that was a thinly veiled shot at your Republican governor down south, Governor Ron DeSantis, because he’s made a point of picking fights with private businesses and schools over cultural issues.”

Sununu said, “Well, look, I think a lot of Republican leadership is getting behind this idea that we have to fight. I get it, in a leadership position, you have to be willing to have the fight. But we cannot have leadership, that is only about the fight.”

He continued, “A lot of Republicans are frustrated, Independents are frustrated because they see this woke culture, this woke cancel culture invading our societies and in our communities.”

Sununu concluded, “My argument is, the government is not the solution to cultural issues. And we have a cultural problem but the government isn’t going to come with a big heavy army and solve that problem.”

