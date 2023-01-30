Clyburn: House GOP Investigations ‘Waste of Time’ — Trying to ‘Score Political Points’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Monday on MSNBC’s “All In” that House Republicans’ upcoming investigations were “a waste of time” and an attempt to “score political points.”

Anchor Chris Hayes said, “Congressman, having been through this a number of times now, having gone for the majority to the minority, having watched Republicans launched a series of investigations when they get the gavel, what is your expectation and posture towards these various investigations that they are gearing up to do? ”

Clyburn said, “I think they are very, very unnecessary. They are really a waste of time. I think they have proved that with Benghazi. We know what the result of that was, two and a half years. I don’t know how much money was spent, and it was all for naught. It may have been of some detriment to Hillary Clinton, but that is not what we run government for. Government is here to really address the things that are really responsible and things that really get the country moving, get people, lives in order. Not to score political points. If we are going to run this government to score political points, I think the result is going to be the same. We saw that time and time again when they were in power before, and I think that will be the end result this time as well. But then, a lot of money will have been spent and wasted, and a lot of time, but we could be devoting it to improving people’s lives.”

