CNN’s Kinzinger: ‘Really Dangerous’ for the GOP to Go After Hunter Biden with Laptop Info

CNN political commentator former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that going after President Joe Biden’s son Hunter with information from his laptop that was left in a computer shop is a “dangerous path.”

Cooper said, “He has acknowledged that is his laptop, which he hadn’t done before. Your former Republican colleagues in the House expressed a lot of interest in holding hearings into Hunter Biden’s life and career. The information, whether it was legal or not to obtain it, it is out there from now from that laptop. Do you expect these legal moves in any way to give them pause or change the situation, the actual investigations?”

Kinzinger said, “Quite honestly, I don’t think it will move the needle one way or the another. I don’t think anybody is going to vote Republican that didn’t or wouldn’t have because of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Hunter Biden is not the president of the United States. He is not a U.S. Senator or Congressman. He is a private citizen. What he did is the jurisdiction of the FBI.”

He added, “There is no difference in having stolen the data — I mean, a computer shop owner who Hunter Biden gave a laptop to fix, who stole his data, which to me has been incredible from the very beginning that has not been the bigger story. This is the equivalent of hacking into somebody. And to celebrate this and say there’s no problem, I’ve never understood it, and I think it’s a really dangerous path for the GOP to go down.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN