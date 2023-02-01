Hawley: Biden Administration Is Attempting to Wipe Out Blue-Collar Economy, Culture

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) argued remaking the American economy was an objective of President Joe Biden and the Biden administration.

According to the Missouri Republican lawmaker, part of that was ending blue-collar work.

“Senator, now, they said inflation was transitory,” host Laura Ingraham said. “They said Russia’s economy would crumble under the sanctions. Of course, China did the big backdoor bailout buying their oil, there ag, other countries followed suit. Now we can go on and on with their failed predictions. Have they gotten anything right here?”

“No, they haven’t, Laura,” Hawley replied. “But I will tell you this. They are getting what they wanted in an ultimate sense, which is they want to remake our economy. Joe Biden wants to remake our economy such that we don’t have any more blue-collar work in this country. We don’t have jobs for working people. All of those folks have to depend on the government.”

“And all we have instead is this climate green economy, where you have to have a fancy degree, where you have to get a white-collar job in a big city,” he continued. “And if you want to live in the middle of the country, there are no jobs for you. That’s what they want. They don’t like blue-collar workers. They don’t like blue-collar culture. And so they’re trying to wipe it out by changing our economy. And Laura, they are succeeding. We have got to stop them.

