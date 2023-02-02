Michael Eric Dyson: DeSantis ‘Essentially’ George Wallace Stopping Black Education

Vanderbilt University professor Michael Eric Dyson said Thursday on “MSNBC Reports” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is “essentially” segregationist George Wallace because he instructed the Florida Department of Education to reject the official curriculum for a new Advanced Placement course in African American studies.

Dyson said, “When DeSantis politicizes the whole debate by an extension of his Stop Woke Act in Florida, this is essentially George Wallace June 11, 1963, standing in the doorway to prevent the entree of Vivian Malone and James Hood. Now without an AP course, they may not get those references. The point is it is not physically the same thing, but it is metaphorically the same thing. It is a governor attempting to politicize an academic and educational enterprise.”

He added, “We should have the freedom to challenge the presuppositions of American democracy in the context of American political life and American academic life. The whole point of black studies is a political movement that led to an academic reflection upon serious concerns of African-American life. We can no more distinguish the politics than from now except in this case, the politicization has to do with the attempt to corral black knowledge and to limit what we know about who we are as a people in the nation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN