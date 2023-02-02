Tuberville: ‘We Are Teetering on the Brink of World War III’ – ‘Most Dangerous Time in My Lifetime’

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) paints a very bleak picture of the state of international affairs, calling this moment in history the “most dangerous time” in his lifetime.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Tuberville, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, discussed problems with the U.S. military and its inability to recruit.

However, following his assessment, Alabama’s senior U.S. Senator also warned the hostile acts around the globe have us “teetering on the brink of World War III.”

“We’ve got more problems in our military right now because of the leadership, because of the wokeness that they’re teaching – the CRT, the things that our kids shouldn’t be taught,” he said. “As I tell in hearings – one of the first things I always tell General [Mark] Milley of the joint chiefs of staff and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin – guys, you’re not here to educate people on social issues. You’re here to build a killing machine. We have to protect our country. We have to protect our allies. That is not their number one agenda for some reason. They want to bring all this woke teaching to our military.”

“We were 20,000 behind last year in recruiting in the Army – first time ever,” Tuberville continued. “And why is that? Because growing up are looking as this, going, ‘Wait a minute, I don’t want to go in there and learn all of this woke stuff. I don’t want to follow up on what they just did in Afghanistan. Are we doing it for the right reasons?’ It just amazes me the direction our military has gone. I talked to a head recruiter yesterday, a general of the Army, and we were trying to come up with ways to help recruiting. That’s all I did for 40 years. As I told him, you’ve got to have something to sell that young men and women want in this country. Right now, what you’re selling is a society most of the people in this country don’t believe in.”

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in the military,” he added. “Unfortunately, I will tell people this, and everybody needs to understand this – this is the most dangerous time in my lifetime, and I’ve lived in this country, on this planet for 68 years. I’ve never seen us in such turmoil in terms of the Middle East now, with Israel shooting missiles in Iran, of course, Ukraine and Russia. I mean, we are teetering on the brink of World War III. And then you’ve got China over laughing, just going what day are we going into Taiwan? And when that happens, it won’t just be us. Japan is going to jump into that. Australia is going to jump into that. And we’ve got an administration here that is worried about climate. Their number one focus is on this climate hoax that we got. And everybody worries about our environment. That should be number 25th on the list.”

