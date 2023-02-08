Cohen: Dems Must Expose ‘Weaponization’ of DOJ Under Trump, AG Barr

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for Donald Trump, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that it is “extremely important for Democrats to be able to expose” the weaponization of the Justice Department during the Trump administration.

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) asked, “You said you would love to share with the Biden administration information regarding the weaponization of the federal government. Where were you going with that? What information on the weaponization of government during your years with Donald Trump is relevant?”

Cohen said, “I don’t think it was about while I was with Donald Trump. It was while I was out and when I was the subject of the weaponization, meaning Bill Barr, meaning Donald Trump, the Department of Justice, Southern District of New York and all the prosecutors, including the judge.”

Jolly asked, “Do you think it’s actionable?”

Cohen said, “Yes, I do. Not only that, I think it’s extremely important for Democrats to be able to expose the significance of the weaponization by the Trump administration because if we allow someone like Donald Trump or Donald Trump 2.0 to do what he did, now that they have the playbook, I talk about that in my book Revenge. If we allow them to get away with it, now that they have the playbook, which by the way they will just tweet it.”

He continued, “Especially if the next Donald Trump 2.0 is smart than him, which is just about everyone, also is slicker than him it’s the end of our democracy. People don’t realize just how fragile democracy actually is.”

He added, “Why has Bill Barr not been brought in to testify?”

