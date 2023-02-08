Scalise: Biden ‘Finally’ ‘Realized’ He’s Been Lying about GOP Wanting to Cut Social Security, Medicare

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) stated that during his exchange over cuts to Social Security and Medicare, President Joe Biden finally seemed to realize that Republicans don’t want to cut Social Security and Medicare and claiming they do is a lie.

Scalise said, “He talked about this false premise of somebody that wants to get rid of Medicare and Social Security. He loves throwing this out there, and we called him on it. Everybody’s like, who are you talking about? And so, then he had this weird interaction with the members of Congress and finally, at the end of it, realized, okay so none of you are for doing that. … Mr. President, stop telling all of these lies.”

He added, “President Biden actually got into a back-and-forth with some of the members as he was trying to continue this false narrative, and he’s said it many times, oh, there [are] these people who want to get rid of Social Security and Medicare. And we’ve told him, Mr. President, who are these people? Because it’s not us. In fact, it was Joe Biden, when he spent hundreds of billions paying people not to work, millions of people that are sitting at home being paid, they’re not paying into Social Security. That was Biden’s plan that undermined Medicare and Social Security.”

