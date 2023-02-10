ABC’s Hostin: Biden Should Boycott ‘Misinformation Network’ FNC

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on “The View” that President Joe Biden should not do an interview with Fox News before the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “The game airs on Fox this year. That’s the problem.”

She added, “The question is should he do it? There is the issue of they still say he didn’t really win the election, those people over there at Fox. They keep saying he’s a liar when they’re the liars. Why would he go over there?”

Hostin said, “I don’t think he should. I know it’s a tradition. The pregame show, this preinterview, would only get about 20 million viewers. I think he got 27.3 for the State of the Union, so people have seen him, they’ve heard him. I don’t think you normalize the misinformation network.”

She continued, “I have trouble believing that he should sit down even with a Shannon Bream or even with a Bret Baier because the bottom line is they work for a network that puts forth conspiracy theories. They are election deniers.”

Hostin added, “During Tucker Carlson’s show on Tuesday, coming just before the State of the Union address, he said the ‘mannequin president has left the White House.’ This is just constant. Also, Fox viewers are more willing to embrace conspiracy theories around COVID.”

She concluded, “President Biden has not given Fox News an interview during the entirety of his presidency, and he shouldn’t start now.”

