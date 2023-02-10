Hirono: Republicans Exemplify ‘Anti-Women Fervor’ — They Want Control Over Women’s Bodily Autonomy

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Republican lawmakers exemplified “anti-women fervor.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “The Veterans Administration, I know you sit on the committee that oversees them. They announced they would offer abortions in cases of rape, incest, and when a mother’s life is at risk. Republican lawmakers just this Wednesday reintroduced a resolution to reverse that policy using a process that would force the vote in the Senate even though it is controlled by Democrats. You have them doing that. You have Republicans who have been lying this whole time, McConnell, Mike Rounds, Chuck Grassley, Mitt Romney, Ron Johnson — all lying and saying the states should control it. We’re glad Roe is gone because it’s going to be all up to the state. They don’t believe that. They all want a national ban, and it seems they’re trying to get it by any means necessary.”

Hirono said, “Exactly. Frankly, that’s why we can’t trust them on issues like Medicare and Social Security either. So yes, what they’re doing is they will find every way to gain control. This is about power and control over a woman’s right to bodily autonomy. That’s what it is. The kind of anti-women fervor that is exemplified by all of these actions by the Republicans is just awful. We have to fight back.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN