Turner: ‘Disappointing’ Far-Right Doesn’t See Importance of Arming Ukraine

Representative Mike Turner (R-OH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it is “very disappointing” that those on the “far-right,” like many on the left, do not see the importance of the United States arming Ukraine for its fight against Russia.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “I want to ask you before you go. Russia just launched another round of missiles into Ukraine on Friday, its first major assault in weeks, as President Zelensky is still pleading with the U.S. for more help. And yet, at the same time, almost a dozen of your fellow House Republicans introduced a resolution to halt any more military or financial help for Ukraine. What do you say to those individuals in the House Republican conference, and are you worried at all that this marks the beginning of the end of u.s. support for Ukraine?”

Turner said, “The left, the Democrats send a letter, 20 people saying that we should immediately negotiate a settlement and then withdrew it. Putin still hears it, even though it’s withdrawn, and you have the far right saying the same thing. Luckily, they do not add up to the majority of Congress. The majority of Congress understands that this is crucial. We are fighting on the front lines of democracy. The fact that Zelensky has been, as president, able to rally his country to fight against Russia and we’ve been able to arm them, is really unprecedented that a nation like that could stand to a superpower like Russia, but they’re doing so with the commitment to keep the sovereignty of their nation. Russia’s atrocities are just appalling. Anyone who sees what Russia is doing in killing innocent civilians, destroying the infrastructure there has to be moved to want to support the Ukrainians. I’m very disappointed in those who don’t see the importance of this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN