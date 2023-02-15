GOP Rep. Palmer: U.S. in a ‘Very Bad Spot’ as China’s Moves to Fulfill Mao’s 100-Year Plan

During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 on Tuesday, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL), the House Republican Policy Committee chairman, described the United States’ standing regarding China and its advancement of former Chinese dictator Mao Zedong’s so-called 100-year plan as in “a very bad spot.”

According to the Alabama Republican lawmaker, China was positioning itself globally by taking advantage of the needs of developing countries.

“We’re in a very bad spot, just as I was saying,” he said. “And I highly recommend Michael Pillsbury’s book ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon.’ Pillsbury was one of the top CIA experts on China for 40 years. It is an eye-opening read. Going back to what I was saying — China is making loans, basically turning a lot of these developing countries into vassal states. They’re building deep-water harbors that will handle commercial freight but anything that China has in their navy.”

“They’re building airports to handle whatever aircraft China flies, and they’re trying to build them in our backyard, in Haiti, and they’re putting pressure on El Salvador to build a port there, on both ends of the Panama Canal. They’re very involved in Venezuela. The Russians are also involved. We have sat around literally with our hands folded and our eyes closed and let our greatest adversary, and I do believe China is an existential threat to our national security and the future of this country, and we just let it happen.”

