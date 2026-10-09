Katie Zacharia: ‘Honor of a Lifetime’ to Serve as White House Press Secretary

Newly named White House press secretary Katie Zacharia said Friday that being selected to serve in the role is “the honor of a lifetime.”

Zacharia took to X and Truth Social to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity after he officially announced her appointment earlier in the afternoon.

“Serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark is the honor of a lifetime,” she wrote.

“President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country,” she added.

Zacharia looks forward to working with reporters in the White House and around the nation to share the Trump administration’s record.

“The work ahead is to continue delivering strong results for our Country and communicating to the American people the major wins that this Administration is making every single day,” she wrote.

“I look forward to working with the White House press corps, and with reporters across the country, to get that record out,” she added.

She also gave a nod to her predecessor Karoline Leavitt, who left the administration at the end of August to spend more time with her young children.

“Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting,” she said. “God bless President Trump, and God bless America.”

Zacharia, who earned a Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University, is leaving her role as senior communications adviser at Truth Social and Trump Media & Technology Group to serve as the 37th press secretary. Before joining Truth Social in June, she worked as deputy assistant secretary to public affairs and a spokeswoman at the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump called Zacharia “a great person” while departing the White House alongside Mike Tyson, en route to New York, Friday afternoon.

“She’s a friend of most of you. I know she likes people. She likes all of you, actually. I don’t know if that’s good or bad … she’s going to be, I think, terrific,” he told reporters.