MSNBC’s Reid: DeSantis Pushing ‘Literal Government Thought Control’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Thursday on her show “The ReidOut” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is implementing “literal government thought control.”

Discussing DeSantis, Reid said, “What do you make of the fact he seems to be putting the whole weight of his appeal on attacking black people and brown immigrants and gay people and trans people?”

Political panelist David Jolly said, “Ron DeSantis is tapping into the bloodstream of a party that wants to take America back 50 years.”

He continued, “First and foremost, this is a group of people that believe reading a book can make you gay. Think about it. That’s their biggest concern. If you read a book, you might decide you’re gay. Secondly, qualitatively, their assessment is that if you’re LGBTQ, that somehow that’s wrong, that you’re not allowed to be, that somehow that’s an offense to society.”

Reid said, “The thing that’s ironic about all of this, David, is that they think the solution to what they see as societal ills is big, big government. It’s the governor of Florida telling you specifically what books you can read. It’s the government deciding specifically what teachers can teach. It’s literal government thought control, and that’s what they accuse the left of, but they’re the ones saying, ‘No, no, no, don’t worry about it, parents. We got this. We’ll put the books into the hands of your children. Wipe them off the library shelves. We’re the librarian now.'”

