VP Harris: Biden ‘One of the Boldest and Strongest American Presidents We Have Had’

Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that President Joe Biden was one of “the boldest and strongest” presidents we have ever had.

Mitchell asked, “We’re heading into a campaign year. Now Nikki Haley has announced she’s running for the Republican nomination, and she says pointedly, ‘It’s time for a new generation of politicians to lead our country.’ That’s very pointedly at both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, people over 75. Are you that new generation for the Democrats if the president decides not to run?”

Harris said, “So let me say that I think that is very coded language. What I know from traveling our country is the American people want leaders who will see what’s going on in their lives and create solutions, not just offer solutions but create solutions. In Joe Biden, we have a president who is probably one of the boldest and strongest American presidents we have had in his response to the needs of the American people.”

She added, “Ask any senior in America who has diabetes, who has been looking at the likelihood, the possibility of going bankrupt or paying for their insulin. And because Joe Biden is strong and bold, finally, we have capped the cost of insulin for our seniors at $35 a month and will cap the cost of prescription medication for seniors at $2,000 a year. Because of bold leadership that understands the needs of the American people, under Joe Biden, we are now going to get rid of lead in pipes in America.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN