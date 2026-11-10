Schumer Claims Unity as Sanders, Slotkin, 5 Senators-Elect Oppose Him

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed Tuesday he will be elected majority leader and that his caucus is united, after Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said they would not support him.

Both press conferences ran about an hour apart at the Capitol. Sanders and Slotkin had just left a meeting with the New York Democrat when they told reporters they would not back him.

Asked about the defections, Schumer pointed to his members.

“I’m confident I will be elected majority leader. And our caucus is really united in focusing on bringing down costs, on ending the corruption, on ending the chaos, on ending the war,” he said.

Sanders credited the minority leader’s work ethic before breaking with him.

“I like Chuck, nobody who works harder than Chuck Schumer,” the Vermont independent said. “But in my view the time is now for change and I will not be supporting Chuck to be reelected as the Democratic leader.”

The self-described Democratic Socialist said the party needs to move in a “new and bold direction,” and he wants an open contest.

Slotkin set a condition rather than a name. “I’m a no until and unless I see that from anyone,” she said. The Michigan senator urged colleagues to consider withholding quorum if Schumer runs unopposed.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers sent Schumer a letter urging him to step aside. Protesters in Manhattan carried signs reading, “We didn’t vote for status quo, let’s ‘chuck’ Schumer + Jeffries.”

At least five members of the incoming class have rejected his bid. Senators-elect Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, Troy Jackson of Maine, Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, Juliana Stratton of Illinois, and Adam Hamilton of Kansas have all said they will not support him. Hamilton said on NBC’s Meet the Press that Kansas voters perceive the leader as a “divisive figure.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) ruled out a challenge on Nov. 6, telling Fox 5 DC he was “not looking to be the next Democratic leader.” The Maryland senator is now in “active listening mode,” a person familiar with his thinking told the Washington Examiner. He said Tuesday he is calling colleagues.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who stood beside Schumer, argued he had delivered the party’s majority. “No one has put in the time and effort that anyone has put into this cycle that he did,” she said.

Senate Democrats will pick their leader by secret ballot next month, with senators-elect taking part. Schumer needs a simple majority of a caucus projected to reach 54 to 56 seats. Nobody has formally declared a candidacy against him.