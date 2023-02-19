Sanders: Nikki Haley’s Call for Competency Test ‘Absurd’

Senator Bernie Sanders said Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation” that former Gov. Nikki Haley’s (R-SC) call for politicians over the age of 75 should be made to take competency tests was “absurd.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Former ambassador Nikki Haley is running for President, as you know, and she said there should be a mandatory mental competency test for politicians older than 75. You’re 81. Do you take offense at that? Do you agree?

SANDERS: What did she mean? I don’t understand what- [laughs]. Yeah, no. I think that’s absurd. You know, there’s a level–

BRENNAN: Absurd.

SANDERS: Yeah, you know, we are fighting racism, we’re fighting sexism, we’re fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism. Trust people, look at people and say, you know, this person is competent, this person is not competent. There are a lot of 40 year olds out there who ain’t particularly competent. Older people, you know, you look at the individual, I don’t think you make a blanket statement.

BRENNAN: Okay. So when it comes to the current president or the former president and their age range, it doesn’t concern you?

SANDERS: Look at what they do, what they believe in. What are they fighting for? What does Donald Trump stand for? Do you believe in that? Well, I certainly don’t. What does Joe Biden stand for? What is he doing? Has he accomplished- look at- look at him in that way, not on age.