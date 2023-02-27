Cruz: Media, Dems ‘Echoed’ Chinese Communist Party Talking Points on Lab Leak

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called for accountability for media outlets and Democrats who “echoed those talking points from the Chinese Communist Party” on the lab leak theory and for the Department of Energy and FBI to disclose their information on the origins of the virus to the public.

Cruz stated, “This is incredibly relevant on a number of fronts. Number one, the media, the corporate media for two years has been lying about this. They have been labeling as misinformation and conspiracy theory the obvious inference, which is that this escaped from a Chinese lab, I think likely the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Every one of the media outlets that echoed those talking points from the Chinese Communist Party, every Democrat politician that echoed those talking points should be held accountable. But secondly, we need real transparency and the government of China needs to be held accountable for the millions of lives that have been lost because of this virus, for the trillions of dollars of damage in terms of jobs destroyed, businesses destroyed, the world economy brought to its knees because of China’s culpability.”

Host Elizabeth MacDonald then asked, “Senator, shouldn’t the Energy Department and FBI disclose what they know? What is this new intelligence? Because we have been waiting three years already. Three years is too long to wait. Shouldn’t they disclose it?”

Cruz responded, “Absolutely, yes. This should be made public. The public has a right to know. Not just the American public, the entire world, because China’s culpability for COVID is of relevance to every country on the face of the planet. And all of this needs to be made public.”

