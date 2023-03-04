White House: We Spend on Ukraine Because War Impacts U.S. Through Inflation, It’s About Independence, and Cost of Inaction Is Higher

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of “The Issue Is,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby responded to critics of spending money on Ukraine when there are problems in America by saying that the war is about the very concept of independence, the war “has absolutely had an effect on the American people” by contributing to inflation, and that if Russia gets away with the invasion, the cost “will be exorbitantly much higher than the cost that has been expended to keep Ukraine in the fight and to keep them in that fight successfully.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “You’ve heard from critics. There are folks who say, look, we feel for the people of Ukraine, but we’ve got, for example, thousands of homeless on the streets of California. We can’t afford to take care of our own people, why are we spending so much money in another country? What do you say to those people?”

Kirby responded, “I think when you look at what’s happening in Ukraine, there [are] a couple of things: Number one, it’s the very idea of independence, Elex, and that’s something that all Americans can get behind. We all understand what it’s like to have to fight for your independence, to fight for the very existence to be a country. That’s what’s facing the Ukrainian people right now. So, that’s an ideal that all of us Americans understand. Number two, this war has absolutely had an effect on the American people. If you look at the price of gas, if you look at inflation, this war has contributed to cost prices around the world, not that that is, by any measure, the most extreme consequence of this war. The most extreme consequence is the slaughter of innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children, as well as millions being flung into refuge. And then the last thing I’d say is an ethic — the American people understand this — that if we just walk away from this, if we just say, that’s it, and we let Putin take all of Ukraine, where does it end? What’s next? And I can guarantee you that, if he just gets away with this, the cost in blood and treasure, not just to the United States and Americans, but to so many of our allies and partners, will be exorbitantly much higher than the cost that has been expended to keep Ukraine in the fight and to keep them in that fight successfully.”

