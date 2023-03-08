Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Tucker Carlson Is More Destructive,’ More Powerful than Donald Trump

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was more “destructive” to America than former President Donald Trump.

Griffin said, “I have kinda known Tucker Carlson. We run in similar circles. There’s been this ongoing debate among those who know Tucker for years if it’s all an act, a shtick for money or if he actually has been radicalized. I thought he was radicalized, like he was living up in Maine consuming false information. But no, no, no, his own words say otherwise. This is where I get ticked off. These are many friends and family being lied to. He does it knowingly. It’s insulting to the audience. He goes right to the bank and cashes his $10 million a year paycheck. And as long as the paycheck clears, he’ll keep lying.”

She continued, “I think Tucker Carlson is more destructive to American political discourse than Donald Trump. I think he’s more powerful.”

Griffin added, “This is a man who basically goes on the air and says, what would be so bad if Putin won against Ukraine? He says insane things. He pits Americans against each other, knowingly lying to them. Even if it’s not Trump, whoever the next Republican politician is, they’ll have to win the Tucker Carlson primary.”

