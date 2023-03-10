Jane Fonda Quips She ‘Thought of Murder’ to Fight for Abortion Rights

Actress Jane Fonda quipped Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she “thought of murder” when asked what she recommended to fight for abortion accessibility.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Now Walgreens won’t even offer the abortion pill in 21 states. It’s against the law in those states. So Walgreens, I guess, has to follow the law. We find that very upsetting. What do you think about it?”

Actress Lily Tomlin said, “All of this stuff that has gone on with the change in laws and the backsliding in the country is pretty terrifically awful.”

Fonda said, “Except though we have experienced for many decades now of having agency over our bodies, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like. We know what that’s done for our lives. We’re not going back. I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back.”

Behar asked, “Besides marching and protesting, what else do you suggest?”

Fonda said, “Well, I’ve thought of murder.”

Tomlin said, “It’s not going to happen overnight — what did you say?”

Fonda repeated, “Murder.”

Behar said, “She’s kidding. Wait a second. She’s just kidding.”

Tomlin said, “Don’t say that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN