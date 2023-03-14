Rubio: No Plans to Run for President in 2024

You can scratch Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-FL) name off of the list of prospective 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

Rubio, who ran for president in 2016 only to lose to the eventual nominee and president Donald Trump, told radio talker Hugh Hewitt he would not seek the presidency in 2024.

“I don’t have any plans to run for anything this year because, you know, timing is everything in life,” he said. “And we’ve got a lot of stuff going on. I’ve really been focused on hoping we’d be in the majority these next two years. And that’s what I was focused on. But now, we’re in the minority. But we have a majority in the House, so I have a bunch of things we’re working on, and that’s really what I’ve been focused on. The presidency is not the kind of thing you can just decide overnight to do. You’ve got to prepare yourself for that and have all the infrastructure in place. So I have no plans or intentions to do anything, run for anything over the next couple of years.”

