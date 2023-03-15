Behar: Trump, DeSantis Thinking Putin Will Stop with Ukraine ‘Extremely Naive and Stupid’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and former President Donald Trump are “extremely naive and stupid” for thinking Russian President Vladimir Putin will stop his military advancements with the invasion of Ukraine.

Discussing DeSantis calling the Ukraine war a territorial dispute, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I think it’s the Tucker Carlson audience. I would say I don’t think leaders are ready to be president if they live in fear of Tucker Carlson and his audience. If you’re trying to appease a television audience to get elected, it’s not going to work.”

Behar said, “Well, we saw in World War II there were isolationists in this country and not until Pearl Harbor was bombed did we get into the war. So we are seeing a similar thing happen here. For these toddlers in politics, Trump and DeSantis, to think that Putin is going to stop with Ukraine is extremely naive and stupid. My mother used to say, give them the finger. They take the whole hand. My mother knew more about politics than they do. Like he’s not going to go into Poland, which is a NATO country. This is the kind of thing that spreads and gets worse and worse. We didn’t learn from Hitler? How many examples do we have to have?”

