Whitmer: DeSantis Echoing Kremlin Talking Points Is ‘Dangerous for Our National Security’

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is endangering national security by “using language that is coming out of the Kremlin.”

Previewing her interview that will air in full Sunday, host Jen Psaki said, “I asked her, you know Ron DeSantis made several comments that over the course, well actually in a questionnaire to Tucker Carlson, he made these comments where he called it a territorial dispute, which by the way is what Putin calls it. Governor Whitmer said that’s echoing Kremlin talking points.”

Psaki asked, “Another potential candidate, I guess I will call him, a fellow governor, Ron DeSantis, recently made some comments, well actually he made clear this week, that supporting Ukraine is not a vital national interest to the United States. What do you say to that?”

Whitmer said, “I am not an expert on geopolitics, but I will say this, I think it is really dangerous when politicians are using language that is coming out of the Kremlin. There’s no question that calling it a territorial dispute is to undermine and downplay the Russian invasion, the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine. And a state that has such a robust Ukrainian population, it is offensive, maddening, and I think is really dangerous for our national security.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN