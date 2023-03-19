Sununu on Possible Trump Charges: ‘Democrats Have Misplayed This’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH), a potential 2024 contender, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “Democrats have misplayed” possible charges of former President Donald Trump in an investigation into alleged hush-money payments during the 2016 presidential election.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Let’s start with Trump saying that he expects to be charged by the Manhattan D.A. What’s your reaction?”

Sununu said, “Well, again, I think there’s a lot of unknowns. I can tell you, I think it’s building a lot of sympathy for the former president. I think the fact that I was at coffee this morning with some folks, and none of them were big Trump supporters, but they all said, you know, they felt like he was being attacked.”

He added, “And as you pointed out, this is likely some sort of misdemeanor on an issue seven years ago. This has nothing to do with January 6. There’s folks out there that still think this has something to do with January 6. I just think that the, not just the media but a lot of the Democrats have misplayed this in terms of building sympathy for the former president. And it does drastically change the paradigm, as we go into the ’24 election.”

