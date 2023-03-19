Whitmer Leaves Door Open for Future Presidential Run

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” that she doesn’t know about running for president in the future but enjoys solving problems.

Psaki asked, “I have to ask you. I know you’re at this all the time. I know you brushed off the idea of throwing your hat in the ring for a presidential run in 2024. But what about the future?”

Whitmer said, “I don’t know. I don’t know what the future look like, Jen. When I left the legislature, I thought I was never going to run for office again, and here I am in my fifth year as governor of this state. I know enough about myself that if I see a problem that’s not getting fixed and I think I can do something about it, I’m going to roll my sleeves and try. All that being said, I am 51 years old. I’ve signed up for —”

Psaki interrupted, “51 years young, I think I would say.”

Whitmer said, “Compared to a lot of folk in D.C. I’m going to do this job, by the end of this term, I will be 55. My mom passed when she was 59. I cared for her at the end of her life. I’m not super focused on that or worried about it. But it is in the back of my head that no one knows how long we’re going to be on this earth. I’m really lucky to be where I’m at right now. There is no other place that rather be in this world.”

Psaki added, “That wasn’t exactly a no that I heard from the governor there on her plans to run for president in the future.”

