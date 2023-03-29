MSNBC’s Reid: Right’s Crusade Against Transgender People ‘Dangerous and Evil’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Wednesday on her show “The ReidOut” that the right has a “raging nationwide crusade against transgender people” that is “dangerous and evil.”

Reid said, “There is still a lot we don’t know about Monday’s deadly and horrific shooting at a Nashville Christian school. But after the pole said the suspect was transgender, one thing is clear, Tennessee’s all ready under siege transgender community is terrified. One advocate told NBC News, ‘We are already fearing for our lives. Now it is even worse.’ The right-wing moral panic over transgender people living their lives or seeking medical care or simply existing obviously predates the Nashville massacre, but some on the right are linking their raging nationwide crusade against transgender people in ways that are just dangerous and evil.”

Tuesday night on Fox News, host Tucker Carlson said, “The trans movement is targeting Christians, including with violence. Most Christian leaders in this country don’t want to admit that. Admitting it might force them to take deeply unfashionable positions.”

Reid said, “There are statistics that show violence against transgender people was already high. Two and a half times more likely to be victims of violence than cisgender people. From 2017 to 2021, the number of trans people murdered more than doubled. 73 % have been killed with a gun, and yet we are now seeing the moral panic over trans people shifted to this Nashville massacre.”

