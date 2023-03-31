Scarborough: DeSantis Calling DA Bragg ‘Soros-Backed’ Is Germany 1933

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough declared Friday on his show “Morning Joe” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is using attacking “Jewish international bankers” as they did in Germany in 1933.

On a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump, DeSantis tweeted, “The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American. The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”

Scarborough said, “I’m also wondering. He can’t help himself. Ron DeSantis embarrassed himself by saying he was going to fight extradition charges like he has any say. Again, one more Republican that really just doesn’t give a damn about the Constitution of the United States. Of course, you’ve got to. You have to just look at the ‘Soros-backed,’ it’s just Jews. They’re attacking Jewish international bankers. It’s what antisemites have been doing for hundreds of years, attacking Jewish international bankers. That’s what they do. They try to blame everything on Jewish international bankers. It’s Germany 1933.”

