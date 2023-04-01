NPR: Trans Community ‘Fears a Further Escalation of Hate’ After Nashville Shooting

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” host and NPR National Correspondent Adrian Florido and NPR Special Correspondent Melissa Block said that the transgender community “fears a further escalation of hate” and their fear “has been amplified” due to “a surge of anti-trans rhetoric” after it was revealed that the Nashville school shooter was transgender.

Florido said, “Today, March 31, is the annual Transgender Day of Visibility. But this week has seen a surge of anti-trans rhetoric after police said the shooter who attacked a Christian school in Nashville identified as transgender. The shooter’s gender identity remains unclear. As NPR’s Melissa Block reports, the LGBTQ community fears a further escalation of hate.”

Block then reported on how “fear” among the transgender community “has been amplified this week by rhetoric in right-wing media that brands the entire trans community with the actions of one killer.”

