ABC’s Hostin: Trump Will Likely Serve Time in Jail for Manhattan Case

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump will likely serve time in prison as a result of the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Hostin said, “What I am also kind of offended by is people are saying, ‘But they are only misdemeanors’. There are 34 of them and a year in prison is what a misdemeanor gets you.”

She continued, “People are always complaining about crime in this city, especially petty larceny, like shoplifting, that’s a misdemeanor. We go after people for possession of controlled substances. You got little marijuana in your pocket, you got a little cocaine in your pocket, they put you in jail for that.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Yesterday was a bad day for Donald Trump, the first indicted former president. I want to see this guy held accountable. This case is not taking Donald Trump down.”

Hostin asked, “How do you know that?”

Griffin said, “The felony charges, the max sentence is four years but this is a first time offender, it’s a non-violent crime, it is a Class E felony. Every legal expert I talked to has said most likely a fine and probation.”

Hostin said, “I’ll tell you why you’re wrong as this legal expert. I will tell you why you’re wrong.”

Griffin said, “He’s not going to jail over this. He’s not going to jail over this.”

Hostin said, “I will tell you why you are wrong. Prosecutors are not only in the business of prosecuting crimes, we’re in the business of sending out a message. If you let the president of the United States be found guilty of one to 34 counts, even if they are misdemeanors, he gets to go home scot-free, you’re sending a message to the country.”

Griffin said, “It’s not scot-free. We’re just saying it’s going to be a fine and probation. It won’t be serving time necessarily.”

Hostin said, “That’s not going to happen.”

Griffin said, “I’m not suggesting he didn’t do it. I’m saying anyone who thinks he will serve jail time, that is the most extreme sentence.”

Hostin said, “I don’t agree with that.”

