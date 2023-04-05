Ocasio-Cortez: Fox News Is ‘Insular Environment’ that Affirms GOP’s Falsehoods

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Tuesday on NBC’s “Late Night” that Fox News is an “insular environment that affirms” Republicans “no matter how true or false anything they say is.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “They had that big Twitter-Hunter Biden hearing, and they’re like, ‘We got him.’ And then, the thing about hearings is that they’re not Republican press conferences. You have 50 Democrats that are also, or however many Democrats in the committee, that are also seated on that. And they can real-time fact check you in, unlike Fox News as a safe space for them. You know, you can get fact-checked in real-time. You will be debated in real-time. And they have operated in this insular environment that affirms them, no matter how true or false anything they say is.”

She added, “Now that they’re actually in a House majority and they have to actually call hearings, and they actually have to legislate, and they actually have to be called on things when they’re not true. They’re like, ‘Wait, this doesn’t feel like Tucker Carlson, to me.’ It’s like, ‘No, baby, this is the U.S. House of Representatives.'”

Meyers said, “Well, there you go. You know that if there’s any lesson they take away from that, I hope it’s that.”

