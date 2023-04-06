Scarborough: Evangelicals Supporting Trump Over DeSantis or Haley Is ‘Really Crazy’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Thursday on his show “Morning Joe” that Evangelical voters supporting former President Donald Trump over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) or former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) in the 2024 presidential race was “really crazy.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “Trump has escalated his rhetoric towards those involved in the case in recent weeks. While he didn’t mention anyone by name on his social media site yesterday, he did blast the quote,’lunatics, maniacs and perverts’ that, he says, had him arrested.”

Scarborough said, “Wait a minute, that’s interesting. What does this case involve?”

Brzezinski said, “So this case involves hush money to a porn star.”

Scarborough said, “For Evangelicals, I mean he is illegally sending hush money to Playboy bunnies and to porn stars, and he is talking about perverts. Again, I guess this is, again, projection or confession I don’t know exactly what it is.”

He continued, “You do wonder, like, evangelicals continuing to support this guy — I know the numbers are supposedly dwindling — but when they have a choice, and its somebody like Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley or all these other people, they continue to line up behind him is really, really crazy.”

Scarborough added, “I come from this area. This is my community. These are some people who would not let their children listen to rock music in high school because it was Satan’s music. Now, Donald Trump has porn stars, Playboy models, ‘Oh, that’s awesome. Yeah, go, Donald fight for us. Trump fight for our rights.’ They’ have twisted themselves into knots. Now, I would just say, a charge that begins, maybe weaker legally, but a charge that begins with a payoff to a porn star, a payoff to a Playboy Bunny weeks before a presidential election, to keep that hidden, that is actually not the best case for evangelicals to once again have to walk through that moral minefield, to somehow justify supporting this guy and in some cases hold him up as some, like, secular idol, like it’s a cult it’s really sick.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN