Barr: ‘Very Good Evidence’ Trump Obstructed Justice in Classified Documents Case

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that investigators have “very good evidence” of criminal obstruction by former President Donald Trump in the classified documents case.

Anchor Jonathan Karl said, “Which case would you be most concerned about?”

Barr said, “I would be most concerned about the document case in Mar-a-Lago. Because what I can see. When it first came out, a lot of Republicans manned the ramparts and were dumping all over the FBI and the government. And as the facts have come out, as I suggested when I spoke about it, the FBI was opposed to conducting the search. They were not involved in launching the search. But also, those steps taken after a long period, a year and a half, to get documents from him.”

He continued, “He had no claim to those documents, especially the classified documents. They belonged to the government. And so, I think he was jerking the government around. And they subpoenaed it. And they tried to jawbone him into delivering documents. But the government is investigating the extent to which games were played, and there was obstruction in keeping documents from them. And I think that’s a serious potential case. I think they probably have some very good evidence there.”

Barr added, “I think it depends on how sensitive the documents were, but also what evidence they have of obstruction and games-playing by the president and whether he directed people to lie or gave them information that was deceitful to pass onto the government.”

