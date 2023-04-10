FNC’s Boothe: Female Athletes Who Won’t Support Riley Gaines Are ‘Absolute Cowards’

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe said Monday on “Outnumbered” that the female athletes who were not speaking up to support former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines were cowards.

Gaines, who was assaulted in San Francisco, has vowed to pursue legal action.

Boothe said, “We’ve seen this time and time again. I mean, the left embraces violence as a means and a tool to try to get what they want. And that’s what these trans activists are doing. But Riley Gaines is 23 years old, and every female athlete that’s older than her that is not saying anything is an absolute coward. She is a hero. She is a trailblazer. She’s a modern-day feminist, as you pointed out. And she told me something when I interviewed her on my podcast, The Truth, that summarizes where we are today as a society. She said Joe Biden is trying to rewrite Title IX so that it would be sexual harassment for her to misgender Lia Thomas, but not for Lia Thomas to expose his male parts … in front of women in the locker room. And that really tells you everything about where we are today as a country.

