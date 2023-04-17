ABC’s Hostin: Conservative’s Boycott of Bud Light ‘So Dumb,’ ‘Transphobic’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that some conservative commentators called for a boycott of Bud Light after a social media promotion by a transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney is “dumb” and “transphobic.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “I’m going to say this out loud. I am a big Budweiser fan. When I drank, I like my Budweiser. So I have a lot of feeling about this, the Bud Light ad campaign with Dylan Mulvaney.”

She continued, “It ignited an angry conservative backlash in a boycott that included online trends of people posting videos destroying cases of Bud Light in various stupid ways. The company puts out a statement saying they didn’t mean to address an issue that divided people. But I want to know what are you so angry about? Beer does not have I mean it’s not Democrat or Republican, it doesn’t have belief system, it’s just beer.”

Hostin said, “The thing is, I think the people were destroying their own beer which was also kind of dumb. They also are making this out to be trans, this is a transphobic issue. We know that this country is highly transphobic. It’s unbelievable to me. that this still goes on.”

She added, “People are saying this is an American beer. This is a Belgian company, Anheuser-Busch is a Belgian company that does not only sell Bud Light. It sells beer and like 130 countries and stuff, so all kinds of beers, so that’s why it is so dumb to me.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN