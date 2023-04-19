COVID Origin Report Co-Author: ‘One of the First’ Vax Patents in Late February 2020 Is Clear Clue China Had COVID Genome in November ’19

During a portion of an interview with ABC News aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Nightline,” former Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response during the Trump administration Dr. Bob Kadlec, one of the authors of a report on the origins of the coronavirus released by Senate Republicans earlier this week, stated that an application for a patent for a coronavirus vaccine on February 24, 2020 is a clear clue that China had the COVID virus genome back in November of 2019 and that this patent application wasn’t the first one.

Kadlec said, “There was a patent issued on the 24th of February of 2020 for the first COVID vaccine. What makes it significant, it was not the first, but it was one of the first. And it included mouse data, which indicated that they actually used the prototype vaccine to vaccinate a mouse to actually test it against the virus.”

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran then said, “That vaccine patent is a telltale clue that China had the virus genome in November.”

Kadlec responded, “That’s correct.”

The report argues that the research for the vaccine would have required two or three months’ worth of work to complete.

