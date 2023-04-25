Biden Co-Chair Coons on Biden’s Age: His Experience Helped Him Respond to Russian Invasion 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Biden 2024 Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) answered a question on how the campaign will handle concerns about President Joe Biden’s age by stating that Biden has “a deep reservoir of knowledge, of experience, and relationships. And that’s why his leadership on responding to the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine has been so successful, so agile, so capable, because of that experience.”

After referencing how Biden handled heckling during the State of the Union and how he handles negotiations with Congress, Coons stated, “I think, at the end of the day, the American people will come out and vote for Joe Biden for re-election because they know what he’s gotten done, because they know he has decades of experience on the world stage. Unlike the governor of Florida, who is meeting some world leaders for the first time, President Biden has known them for years. 50 years in public service has given him a deep reservoir of knowledge, of experience, and relationships. And that’s why his leadership on responding to the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine has been so successful, so agile, so capable, because of that experience. So, frankly, Andrea, I think, as the American people begin to look at who the likely candidates are in the Republican Party and how far right they are moving on things like banning books, banning abortion nationally, and fighting more and more culture wars and they look at the record of President Biden, delivering strong, bipartisan legislation that is addressing the real needs of the American people, I’m confident they’ll re-elect Joe Biden.”

