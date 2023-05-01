MSNBC’s Belcher: ‘A Lot’ of Criticisms of VP Harris Are ‘Sexist’

MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher said Monday on “Deadline” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ performance in office was being questioned because of sexism.

Belcher said, “Looking back at it, I don’t remember Biden being in the Obama re-elect launch video at all. I don’t know if Dick Cheney be any made your re-elect videos?”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I don’t think so.”

Belcher said, “They leaned into that, and they tried to alleviate some of those concerns, which, by the way, I’ve been very vocal about calling it out. A lot of it is sexist, right? A lot of the attention and the questions that is asked of this vice president was never asked of Dick Cheney, was never asked of al gore. A woman with her resume, you know, elected statewide to the one of the most biggest, most economically powerful states in our union coming up through those politics, elected to the senate, showed herself formidable in the senate and on the world stage sitting beside the guy doing the job, that woman is being questioned, her credentials are being questioned. No man with her resume would have the same questions about their credentials, and we’ve just got to call it out as it is. It’s sexist.”

Referring to President Joe Biden, Wallace said, “He knows that, too, as Obama’s vice president, no one questioned what he brought to that post either.”

