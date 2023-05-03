ABC’s Hostin: ‘I’m So Disgusted’ CNN Giving Trump a Platform

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she was “disgusted” by CNN giving former President Donald Trump a platform with an upcoming town hall.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “There’s a town hall coming up with you know who. I always thought town halls were meant for us to get to know a candidate, what they stand for. So what is the point of this new town hall that he’s doing? Did we learn nothing from Les Moonves saying bad for the country but great for the network?”

Hostin said, “That’s what I’m so disgusted by, because, again, when someone shows you who they are, you believe them. When you show that you are an insurrectionist, that you’re a liar, that you’re a bigot, that you’re a racist, that you are sexist, that you’re twice impeached, that you’re currently a criminal defendant, and likely to be a criminal defendant in two other jurisdictions, and you grab women by their genitals, I know everything I need to know about you.”

She added, “I don’t think that you give that type of person a platform. You don’t do that. I am actually dismayed that CNN on May 10th, at 8:00, I just did a commercial for them, I can’t believe they’re giving him this platform. He’s one of the most destructive people.”

