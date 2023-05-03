Alyssa Farah Griffin: Tucker Is ‘Grappling with Both Racism and an Internal Battle for His Soul’

Former Trump White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Tucker Carlson was “deeply grappling with both racism and an internal battle for his soul.”

Griffin said, “So, there was always this idea among Republicans that Tucker was maybe playing a character on TV. The rage-filled, you know, kind of race — I mean, quite racist — angry, angry white man act. I knew him for maybe 10 years, and there was a time he was fairly normal, and not a hate-filled person. But the texts that have come out — and people are saying these newest texts are why Fox ultimately parted with him — is it shows that that’s who he privately was. He writes this long text describing this Antifa apparently attacking a man.”

She continued, “He admits that he’s rooting for this person to be harmed solely because he disagrees with his political views. He uses an outright racist remark up front.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “He said, White men don’t fight like that.”

Griffin said, “Yeah, ‘White men don’t fight like that. And then at the end he’s like, ‘but why do I reduce people to politics?’ You see his conscience barely kicking in. And I think it just reveals that the most powerful man in cable news for the last, however many years, is someone who’s deeply grappling with both racism and an internal battle for his soul. And how many people he was able to influence and radicalize is scary.”

