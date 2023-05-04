Behar: Trump Has to Debate Because He Is a ‘Proven Loser’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump has to participate in the Republican primary debates because he was a “proven loser.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “He frames it, he says, well, I have the lead, so I shouldn’t have to, and they’re hostile to me, so why should I do it? Because it’s for the country. When you run for the president, you work for the country. When you debate you work to ear voters’ votes. He’s not going to do that. He thinks he should be coronated, which is funny, because he came after Hillary Clinton and the Democrats in 2016, like ‘it’s a coronation.’ He needs to be challenged on his ideas.”

Co-host Sara Haines, “I think the problem with former president wants fans, not opponents. He loves a rally. He likes people who are like-minded, cheering him on. The problem comes when he’s questioned on things.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think we know who this guy is. He stalked Hillary Clinton across the debate stage. I don’t want to see anything like that.”

Behar said, “I think he has to debate, he is a proven loser.”

Hostin asked, “But then, why debate if you’re a proven loser?”

Behar answered, “Because you have something to prove now. You have to get over the hump. Biden doesn’t have to prove anything. His record stands for him.”

On Trump, Behar added, “He lost in the midterms. He lost in the last election, I say this, he is a loser.”

