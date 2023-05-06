Biden Adviser: Bank Problems Have Been Handled ‘Fairly Well’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” White House Senior Adviser Mitch Landrieu stated that the “turmoil” in banking has “been managed fairly well so far.”

Landrieu said, “Well, there’s no question that the secretary of Treasury in our administration has been working with and analyzing and cooperating with the Fed and all the other folks on this banking situation, all of the major folks out there that know a lot about this that say, listen, we have some challenges, but the banking system is stable in America. You’re going to have ups and downs from time to time, but they don’t think that this is going to be cataclysmic over time.”

Host Ana Cabrera then asked, “There’s a recent Gallup survey that found nearly 50% of Americans are worried about the safety of money in banks. What’s your response to that?”

Landrieu responded, “Well, there’s no question about it, because there’s a little bit of turmoil, but it’s how you manage it. And I think it’s been managed fairly well so far. You have to contain the challenge. Some of this is really just a little bit of fear. But essentially, it will balance itself out over time.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett