NJ Gov. Murphy: We’ll Defy SCOTUS ‘to Save Lives’ if They Rule Against Abortion Pill

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) stated that prescribing abortion pill mifepristone in defiance of any Supreme Court ruling against the drug is “on the table,” and that such a ruling will “cost people’s lives, women in particular, sadly. And so, if that’s what’s at stake, we’ll do whatever it takes to save lives.”

Host Katy Tur asked, “Is there anything you can do as a Governor if mifepristone gets struck down by the Supreme Court?”

Murphy answered, “Oh my Lord. I listened to your reporters talk about some of the positions these judges in New Orleans are taking. We’ve gone to the CEOs of both Walgreens and CVS to make sure that we had unencumbered access. We have considered a bulk acquisition. We have clearly joined in legal action as an amicus matter. Everything is on the table, and please, God, it doesn’t come to that, but we will continue to fight it like heck.”

Tur then asked, “So, if you get a bulk order of mifepristone, would you be then prescribing it out in defiance of the Supreme Court?”

Murphy responded, “To be determined. But when I say everything is on the table, Katy, I mean that. I think when you’ve got — this is going to cost — this action, generally, whether it’s mifepristone or whether it’s North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida — by the way, at six weeks, my wife and I don’t think that we knew we were pregnant with any of our four kids at six weeks. So, people need to understand that. But this is going to cost people’s lives. It’s going to cost them health. It’s also going to cost people’s lives, women in particular, sadly. And so, if that’s what’s at stake, we’ll do whatever it takes to save lives.”

