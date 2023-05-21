Cassidy: Trump Can Not Win a General Election

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump can not win a general presidential election.

Anchor Jake Tapper asked, “Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is anticipated to announce he is running for president. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has filed paperwork to do the same. Former Vice President Mike Pence likely right behind them. Here is something Governor DeSantis reportedly told donors on a phone call this week. ‘You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing, Biden, Trump, and Me. I think of those three, two have a chance to get elected. Biden and me.’ Do you agree with him that Trump cannot win a general election?”

Cassidy said, “Well, a couple of things. I don’t think Trump can win a general election, but that is a nice way for him to dispeople like Tim Scott, who is a pretty formidable candidate. You have to take this as a competitor trying to dis others. On the other hand, during the last election cycle, we saw in all the swing states, almost all — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona, that Trump’s candidates for Senate that Trump endorsed all lost. If you had taken the votes that went to other Republicans and put them together, those Republicans would have won. So I think the president’s kind of high-profile endorsement of those candidates actually hurt those candidates. At least in the general election. So if past is prologue, that means President Trump is going to have a hard time in the swing states, which means he cannot win a general election.”

