Claire McCaskill: ‘Donald Trump Loves Communism’

On Monday, MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” former President Donald Trump “loves communism.”

McCaskill said, “You’ve got a trio there. Talk about the three amigos, Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.”

She continued, “If you recall back in 2020, one of the accusations that was hurled against Democratic candidates, many times very unfairly is that they were socialists. They were socialists. These were socialists and this was attributed to maybe some of the margin shrinkage among Latino voter, especially people who had come from countries where socialism had squashed their freedom and their ability to succeed.”

McCaskill added, “You are now looking at a political combo, two people endorsing each other in politics, and one of them is running for president of the United States, and the other one is one of the largest and most important communist leaders of a socialist society. That’s stunning. Donald Trump loves communism. He loves socialism. And by the way, Ron DeSantis seems to kind of like it too since he wants the government to control business in Florida. So what’s ironic to me is you’re not hearing — can you imagine for a minute if a Democratic candidate for president was playing cozy and was getting endorsed by a communist leader in this world? Can you imagine how people’s heads would explode in the Republican Party? They have their leading candidate that is playing footsie with one of the most high-profile socialists and communist leaders in the world. And all of them are, like, ‘Oh well, you know. It’s Donald, he’s looking after us.'”

