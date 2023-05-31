‘No, I Haven’t’: Bolton Doesn’t Rule Out Running for President

Former Trump administration National Security Advisor John Bolton said Wednesday on “CNN Primetime” that he is still considering entering the Republican presidential primary.

Host Abby Phillip asked, “Have you ruled out running for president?”

Bolton said, “No, I haven’t. Certainly the field is getting filled up. I have a different view of how this will play out over the next several months. I think we’re right now in a very interesting two-man race. Trump versus DeSantis. I think Trump over the next 90 days, let’s say, will unload on DeSantis and DeSantis will have to answer him back. I think that’s what a lot of the other candidates are waiting to see. Who survives that encounter? Maybe one does, maybe the other, maybe both are wounded. I think Chris Christie’s entry into the race is interesting. He will be going directly after Trump. And every time he makes a criticism of Trump, the news media will ask Ron DeSantis what he thinks of it. So I think for DeSantis to avoid simply commenting for the next six months on what Chris Christie is doing. He has to have his own unique plan of action to deal with Trump and to try to take him out politically as soon as he can.”

