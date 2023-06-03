Nat’l Black Farmers Assn. Pres. on Report U.S. Paid Chinese Food Producers: We’re Giving China Resources to Buy our Farms

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr. reacted to a report by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Open the Books that the U.S. government has given at least $490 million in U.S. grants and contracts to Chinese entities and another $870 million to Russian entities since 2017, including $1.6 million to Chinese food producers by stating that China is buying up American farms, “and this administration is giving them resources to do these types of things.”

Boyd said, “You know, when you look at what China is doing, they’re buying America’s farms. So, when I spoke about farm foreclosures, it’s operatives like Chinese organizations that are purchasing these farms right here in the United States. So, we can’t go to China and buy their farms, but they can come to right here in the United States and buy our farms, and this administration is giving them resources to do these types of things. Something is terribly, terribly wrong with this picture and we have to look at what’s really going on. The American farmer is suffering right here with the highest input costs we’ve had in our nation’s history for America’s farmers. We’re out here struggling and we’re managing to help countries like China and Russia, America’s two biggest adversaries.”

