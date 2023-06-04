GOP Sen. Rounds Won’t Commit to Backing 2024 GOP Nominee If It’s Not Tim Scott

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen.. Mike Rounds (R-SD) would not commit to backing the Republican nominee for president if Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) does not come out on top.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Let me ask you about the Republican primary. You’re one of few Senators supporting Tim Scott. There are three more candidates getting in this race that arguably are sort of running in the same lane, if you want to call it that, that Tim Scott is running in, more mainstream Republicans. Are you concerned this field is getting too crowded?”

Rounds said, “We suspected that it would get crowded, but at the same time, there’s a weeding-out process that gives the American people a chance to look at all the alternatives. A lot of us think that it’s time for somebody with a positive message.”

He added, “I really think if Ronald Reagan was here today, I think he would win the Republican nomination for the presidency. I think Tim Scott says a lot of the same things. He has that same focus. I think when people hear him speak they’ll hear that same ability to convince people there is a brighter time ahead for our country. That’s why a lot of us will support him and believe he would make a very good president.”

Todd said, “Are you resigned to support whoever the Republicans nominate, even if it’s the former president?”

Rounds said, “Well, right now, I’m hoping it’s going to be Tim Scott. And if it’s not, then I’m gonna have to reassess, because I’ve always supported the Republican nominee in the past. I hope Tim is the nominee. There are going to be some other good people as well, but I’m gonna hold that back until we find out how Tim does.”

Todd asked, “Are you waiting to see what the legal issues are with the former president?”

Rounds said, “Not so much that. I just simply think that there are some very good Republican nominees out there and I’m going to wait and see which one comes out ahead. But I’ve supported the Republican nominee in the past. I hope I can support the Republican nominee in the future. If it’s Tim Scott, I know I can support the nominee.”

