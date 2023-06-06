California AG: Migrants Flown Here ‘Happy’ They’re Being Cared for by Us

On Monday’s broadcast of San Francisco NBC affiliate KNTV’s “NBC Bay Area News Tonight,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) stated that migrants flown to the state “are for the first time, now that they’re in Sacramento, now that they’re in California, receiving the support, care, and humanity that they deserve.” And the migrants “have told me they are happy that they’re being treated by people who care about them and have big hearts.”

Bonta stated, “They are for the first time, now that they’re in Sacramento, now that they’re in California, receiving the support, care, and humanity that they deserve. They’re getting roofs over their head and food in their stomachs. They’re getting access to medical care and legal counsel and other supports as needed for their unique circumstances. That’s how they should have been treated in the first place. They’re also very concerned about their next hearings. They are lawfully seeking asylum in the United States of America, and they have hearing dates that they need to attend. Some of those hearings are in New York, Chicago, Denver, and they need to attend in person. So, we’re working through those challenges with them as well. But, for the first time, after being treated so cruelly and inhumanely, they have told me they are happy that they’re being treated by people who care about them and have big hearts.”

